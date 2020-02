Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of gyms in Galway has risen dramatically in the last ten years.

According to figures from the GeoView Commercial Vacancy Report, the volume of gyms has increased by 142 percent in the city and county over the period.

The report also reveals an increase in beauty outlets at 12 percent and a 5.4 percent decrease in bars.

Galway recorded a 39 percent increase in coffee shops, while Dublin recorded a 58 percent increase in cafés.