Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway recorded the second highest number of cases in the latest round of figures from public health officials last evening.

96 virus cases were notified for the city and county, while Dublin had the highest number of new cases at 337.

A further 94 Covid-19 deaths were confirmed and 1,013 new cases nationwide.

Galway’s incidence stands at 389.8 while the national average is 424.1.