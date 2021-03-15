Galway records over 300 COVID-19 cases in last fortnight

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has recorded 309 cases of COVID-19 over the last fortnight.

The county’s 14 day incidence rate per 100 thousand in population now stands at 119.7.

Galway’s 5-day moving average number of cases stands at 27 – with 29 new cases identified in the city and county in last evening’s figures.

The national average incidence rate has fallen to 150 for the first time since before Christmas.

384 new cases of the virus were identified yesterday, while no deaths were recorded for the first time in 2021.