Galway records one new case of Covid 19 – bringing total to 14

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has recorded one extra case of coronavirus in the latest figures, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 14.

There are now 683 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland – while 3 people have died.

31% of cases have been hospitalised and the median age of confirmed cases is 44.

Community transmission is behind 40 percent of cases, followed closely by foreign travel at 39 percent, and local transmission at 21 percent.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 225, followed by Cork with 66 and Limerick & Wicklow with 15.

The state’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan – he says they will be looking at the trend over the next couple of days to see how social distancing measures are working.