Galway records no new cases of Covid-19 today, leaving total at 88

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are now 3,849 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 31st March 2020 (3,282 cases), reveals:

· 48% are male and 50% are female, with 160 clusters involving 659 cases

· Median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 932 cases (28%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 134 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 841 cases (26%) are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,838 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 272 cases (8%). Galway remains at the lower end of the cases, with 88 confirmed to date. There were no new cases today.