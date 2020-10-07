Galway records mid-table COVID-19 two week incidence rate of 92

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has recorded a two week incidence rate of COVID 19 of 92, which is about mid-table in the country, and well below the highest rate of 293 which is in Donegal

Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre examined the period from Tuesday September 22nd to Monday of this week (October 5th).

As figures rise in Galway, the data shows 238 cases were recorded in the city and county during the period.

The HPSC report reveals Dublin has a fortnightly rate of 162.3 per 100,000 population, while Donegal has a rate of 293.4.

There is one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals today.

The patient is being treated at UHG – where five additional patients are undergoing general treatment for suspected cases of the virus, while four patients are awaiting coronavirus test results at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

Although there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Galway ICUs, one ICU patient is awaiting a test result for the virus in the intensive care unit at the city acute hospital.

Nationwide, there are 142 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospital today – 24 of whom are attending ICU, with five of these patients being treated on ventilators.

Galway has recorded 859 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.