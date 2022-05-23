Galway records low number of dog fouling fines over last five years

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just nine fines for dog fouling have been issued in Galway over the last five years.

An analysis by the Irish Independent has found an almost negligible number of fines for dog fouling have been issued by many local authorities in recent years, with some having not issued any fines.

Many report difficulty is proving the dog owner has not cleaned up after their pet.

Under Section 22 of the Litter Pollution Act 1997, it is an offence for a pet owner not to clean up after a dog has fouled in a public place.

This carries an on the spot fine of €150.

Fingal County Council reported one of the highest number of dog fouling fines over the past five years with 36, while Dublin City Council had 27.

Councils in Leitrim, Monaghan and Kilkenny have not issued any fines for dog fouling in the period.