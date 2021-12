Galway Bay fm newsroom – The longest ambulance response time in the country in the first 6 months of the year was in Galway

It took an ambulance 2 hours and 19 minutes to arrive at a life-threatening emergency call in a rural part of the county

It was the longest of 308 response times of over an hour between January and June

The second longest was 2 hours and 13 minutes to an incident in Co Mayo.

The target is for an ambulance to arrive at a life-threatening emergency in less than 19 minutes.