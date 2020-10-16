Galway records highest number of daily of Covid-19 cases to date

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway has recorded its highest number of cases of Covid-19 to date.

Last evenings NPHET briefing recorded 97 new cases in the county, bringing the total to date in Galway to 1,359.

Nationally, 1,205 new cases of the virus were notified yesterday, the highest number recorded during the pandemic so far.

Galway had the 4th highest number of new infections yesterday, behind Meath, Cork and Dublin.

Household visits are banned across the country as new restrictions came into effect overnight.

While Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal are now under level 4 restrictions, meaning shops that sell non-essential items are not allowed to open for four weeks.

