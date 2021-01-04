Galway records highest number of COVID-19 cases to date at 160

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has recorded it’s highest daily number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began – with 160 cases recorded last evening.

That’s an increase of 44 cases on the previous day’s figures and brings the county’s total since March to 3,674.

It comes as the Chief Medical officer has said the current Covid-19 trends are not sustainable for the health system, according to the Chief Medical Officer.

There are fears the HSE may not be able to provide tests to people with symptoms due to demand, instead focusing on vulnerable groups.

4,962 more cases were reported last night, while yesterday there were 673 people in hospital with the virus – a rise of 86 percent in a week.