Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

112 cases of the virus were recorded in the city and county in the latest round of figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening.

The highest number of cases prior to this evening had been recorded on October 17th when 107 cases were notified for Galway.

A total of 1,718 cases were confirmed nationwide this evening with Dublin recording the most at 358.