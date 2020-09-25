Galway records fourth highest number of new COVID-19 cases among the 326 nationally today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – As concerns grow that Galway city may be one of four urban centres to be raised to level 3 restrictions Galway has recorded the fourth highest number of new cases behind Dublin, Cork and Donegal.

Galway comprises 21 of the latest 326 new cases.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,797 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday, 23 September, the HPSC has been notified of 326 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 34,315* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today I am asking people everywhere but particularly in Donegal and Dublin to pay special attention to the public health advice.

“I ask every individual to take personal responsibility to prioritise who you need to see, limit the size of your social network and reduce your social contacts over the coming days and weeks.

“Because while there is every chance that other areas will have to move to level 3, there is nothing inevitable about it. We have seen previously how people working together can turn the tide on this virus and bring increasing trajectories back under control.

“Know how valuable your individual actions are. Your choices and your actions are part of how we will succeed.”