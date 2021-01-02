Galway records five road deaths in 2020

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway recorded five road deaths last year.

Provisional road collision statistics for 2020 show that while the number of road fatalities increased by nine or 6%, there were 1,407 fewer serious and minor injury collisions recorded, a 25% decrease compared to 2019.

The data published by the Road Safety Authority reveals 149 people lost their lives on Ireland’s roads as a result of 138 fatal crashes.

This compares to 140 lives lost in 129 fatal crashes in 2019.

Donegal had the highest rate of road deaths at 10, while Leitrim had the lowest at 1.

Minister for State at the Department of Transport and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says it has been a disappointing year for road safety.

She says that while Ireland has seen a significant reduction in the number of serious and minor injury crashes, road deaths have increased.

This is despite a reduction in traffic volumes for periods during the year due to the pandemic