Galway records COVID 19 incidence rate of 30.6

Galway still has one of the lowest incidence rates of COVID 19 per head of population.

This is despite a recent significant spike in cases over the past two weeks.

The total number of confirmed cases in the city and county to date now stands at 618, with 10 cases notified last evening.

Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show Galway has an incidence rate of 30.6 per 100 thousand in population.

The data concerns the period from September 7th to midnight on September 20th.

