Galway records country’s third highest rodent call-out rates this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has recorded the country’s third highest rodent call-out rate this year, according to pest control specialist Rentokil.

5 percent of call-outs nationwide, were registered in Galway, just behind Cork with 10 percent and Dublin with 29 percent.

Nationally, call outs have increased by 94 percent since January, with Rentokil saying they expect the number to increase in the next two months as rodents try to move indoors.

The company says rodents are moving indoors earlier and in higher numbers then ever before, possibly due to extreme weather caused by climate change.

They advise people to keep food in sealed containers, use metal bins and keep households free of unnecessary clutter to avoid attracting vermin.

Meanwhile, GUH has spent almost €16 thousand on pest control services in 2019.

Pest control call outs have increased every year since 2017 at UHG, with nine recorded in 2019, while Merlin Park didn’t require any this year.

According to figures from the HSE, UHG spent just under €12 thousand compared to €4 thousand in Merlin Park on pest control services in 2019.