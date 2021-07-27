Galway records average of 99 Covid cases per day as holiday season continues

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is recording an average of 99 Covid 19 cases per day over the last five days.

As the West continues to experience a fourth wave, a significant increase in cases has been noted in tourist hotpsots such as Galway city, the Aran Islands and Westport.

The walk in test centre in the city is now recording a positivity rate of 12.8%, while the centre in Carnmore has a positivity rate of 10.5%.

Director of Public Health in the West Breda Smyth says there is a very high infection rate in the city at the moment with the age profile predominantly in the under 40s.

She has urged the younger cohorts of the population, particularly those aged between 19 and 30, to avail of a vaccine in a pharmacy or by registering on the HSE vaccine portal.

Breda Smyth told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks there is a high level of infection in the community and the public health guidelines are key in surpressing the virus as the holiday season continues.

