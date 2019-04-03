Galway records average disposable income of over €19k

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New figures reveal that people living in Galway have a disposable income of just over 19 thousand euro.

The figures, published by the CSO show that people in Galway had an average disposable income per person of 19 thousand 417 euro in 2016 – largely in line with the national average of 20 thousand 630 euro.



Dublin recorded the highest figure – with people in the region enjoying an average of over 26 thousand euro in disposable income.

At the other end of the scale, meanwhile, the border region fared worst among the eight regions, with a disposable income at 17 thousand 370 euro.

That’s 15 percent lower than the national average.

The Western region which includes Galway, Mayo and Roscommon recorded an average disposable income of 18 thousand 600 euro.

The new figures also show that Galway recorded a disposable household income of 5,084 in 2016 euro.