Galway records among highest rates of parking tickets issued nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has one of the highest rates of parking tickets issued nationwide over the last 14 months.

Between March 2021 and April of this year, over 21 thousand tickets were handed out – second only to Dublin and Cork.

It’s no great surprise that the county with the highest number of tickets issued over the past 14 months is Dublin at 62,500.

That’s followed by Cork at 51,500, and Galway at just over 21 thousand.

However, according to the Irish Independent, when adjusted per 100 thousand population, a different picture emerges.

Based on fines issued per capita, Kerry tops the list, followed by Cork, Waterford, Kildare and Galway.

The figure for Galway, at almost 8,200 fines per 100 thousand people, is double the figure for Dublin, as well as neighbouring Mayo.

The counties that issued the lowest number of parking tickets per capita are Monaghan, Cavan, Offaly, Carlow, Laois and Clare.