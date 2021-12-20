Galway records almost 2,600 COVID cases in last fortnight

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 2,600 COVID-19 cases have been recorded across Galway city and county over the last two weeks.

The latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows Galway has a 14 day incidence rate of 1007 per 100 thousand in population.

Dublin has the highest infection rate at 1,546, while Roscommon has the lowest at 700.

The Omicron variant now accounts for 52 per cent of cases – it comes as 5,124 new coronavirus infections were confirmed nationwide last evening.

UHG is treating 21 patienst for the virus today, while Portiuncula Hospital is providing care to two coronavirus patients.

Consultant in Infectious Diseases, Eoghan de Barra expects hospitals to come under more pressure: