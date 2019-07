Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has recorded a 9 percent decline in new car sales.

Official statistics released today by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry for the month of June show Galway recorded 2939 new car registrations.

This compares to 3249 in the same month last year.

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General says despite Ireland’s strong economic performance, new car sales for the first 6 months of the year have been disappointing….