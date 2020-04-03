Galway records 7 new cases of Covid-19, bringing total to 98

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 1st April 2020 (3,655 cases), reveals:

· 48% are male and 51% are female, with 171 clusters involving 626 cases

· Median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 1,039 cases (28%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 148 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 948 cases (26%) are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 2,077 (57% of all cases) followed by Cork with 292 cases (8%).

Galway remains at the lower end of confirmed cases at 98, with an increase of 7 in today’s report.