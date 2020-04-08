Galway records 6 new cases of Covid-19, bringing total to 134

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 365 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as of 1pm, 8th April.

There are now 6,074 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, 6th April (5,981 cases), reveals 46% are male and 53% are female, with 299 clusters involving 1,288 cases.

The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years.

1,472 cases (25%) have been hospitalised. Of those hospitalised, 224 cases have been admitted to ICU.

1,568 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 3,268, (55% of all cases) followed by Cork with 431 cases (7%).

Galway remains at the lower end of the scale with 134 cases – an increase of six since yesterday.

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 67%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 10%