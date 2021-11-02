Galway records 5% decline in business start ups

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has recorded a 5% decline in the number of business start ups in the year to date.

210 businesses were formed in the first nine months of this year,compared to the 222 in the same period in 2020.

The data compiled by Vision-Net reveals other urban areas such as Dublin and Cork record moderate growth in start-ups at 7%, with declines evident in Galway and Limerick.

The analysis however shows a considerable drop in insolvencies in Galway at 75% when compared to last year.

This decline is also reflected nationwide with Ireland recording a 24% decrease in insolvencies overall.