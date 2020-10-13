Galway records 400 cases of COVID-19 in last 14 days

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has recorded 400 cases of coronavirus in the last 14 days.

Latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show a further 27 cases were notified in the city and county last evening.

The total number of cases in Galway since the pandemic began in March now stands at 1096.

It comes as the National Public Health Emergency Team will assess whether level 3 is working or not on Thursday.

There’s been just under 8,000 cases nationally in the last two weeks, and the 14 day incidence rate is now 167 per 100 thousand people, a rise of over 40 percent in the past week.

Dublin, which has been under level three restrictions longer than any other county, had shown some signs of stablising, but cases have started to grow again in recent days.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says NPHET would like to see some encouraging signs before they meet in two days time.