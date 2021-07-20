Galway records 40% increase in job vacancies over second quarter

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has recorded a 40% increase in the number of job vacancies over the second quarter of this year.

The index by Irishjobs.ie, which analyses quarterly job vacancy data, reveals that the employment market in Ireland has experienced a resurgence, with overall job postings up 40% nationally on a quarterly basis.

It also reveals that the level of job vacancies generated in Q2 this year was 19% higher compared to pre-Covid levels.

Strong vacancy growth is particularly evident across a range of finance and business support services.

Work-from-home job vacancies continue their strong rise, increasing by 77% during the second quarter of this year.