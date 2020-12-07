Galway records 4 percent drop in unemployment figures

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a drop in unemployment levels across Galway during the month of November according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office.

There are now 9,653 people without work across the city and county – a 4 percent decrease on the figure in October.

In Galway City, there was 121 fewer people on the live register last month – leaving the total without work at 4,844.

Tuam also experienced a drop in those out of work from 1,514 to 1,380 – a decrease of 134 people.

Ballinasloe’s unemployment figures dropped from 1,187 to 1,134 over the period.

There were 51 fewer people claiming the benefit in Loughrea month-on-month – leaving 987 people out of work.

Meanwhile, there were 31 fewer people in Clifden and 34 fewer people in Gort registering as unemployed in November.

There are now 593 people on the live register in Clifden and 715 in Gort.