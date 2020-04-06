Galway records 4 new cases of Covid-19, bringing total to 112

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 4th April 2020 (4,916 cases), reveals:
· 46% are male and 54% are female, with 260 clusters involving 989 cases
· Median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
· 1,265 cases (26%) have been hospitalised
· Of those hospitalised, 169 cases have been admitted to ICU
· 1,263 cases (26%) are associated with healthcare workers
· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 2,692 (55% of all cases) followed by Cork with 362 cases (7%).
Galway remains at the lower end of confirmed cases at 112, with an increase of 4 in today’s report.