Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is a continued fall in the number of pandemic unemployment payments being issued, with Galway recording an almost 4% drop in the last week.

Just over 4,700 people in Galway city and county will receive the State support this week.

Nationally, over 93 thousand people will receive the PUP this week, a fall of over 3,700 compared to last week.

The greatest reduction this week is in the accommodation and food services sector, as it has been for the past 19 weeks.