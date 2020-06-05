Galway records 22 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in last week of May

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway is one of twelve counties to have recorded no deaths linked to COVID-19 in the last week of May, which ended on Sunday

While Galway remains at the lower end of cases nationally, it was one of just four counties to record more that 20 new cases last week due to an unusual spike of nine cases on one day

CSO figures show that between May 22nd and 29th Galway recorded no Covid-19 deaths and 22 new confirmed cases of the virus.

Galway’s new cases average 2 to 3 a day, but a spike of 9, for an as yet unidentified reason, increased its total last week.

The figures have averaged 1 to 2 new cases again this week, with no new cases being recorded two days in a row mid-week.

Returning to last week, the CSO reports that 13 counties recorded less than five new cases of the virus.

Five counties – Donegal, Kerry, Leitrim, Sligo and Wexford – had no new cases.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…