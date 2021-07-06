Galway records 219 cases of Covid-19 in last two weeks of June

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway recorded 219 cases of Covid-19 in the last two weeks of June.

The latest 14 day data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows the county had an incidence rate of 84.9 in the period from June 18th to July 1st.

The five day moving average was recorded as 13 cases per day.

Donegal is recorded as having the highest rate of infection at 283 per 100 thousand in population.

Mayo had a 14 day incidence rate of 29, while Roscommon had a rate of 158.

The national five-day moving average of Covid-19 cases has increased by almost a third over the past week.

It now stands at 467, compared to 354 seven days ago.

The Delta variant now accounts for over 70 per cent of cases.

There were 51 Covid patients in hospital yesterday – the highest in two weeks.

One patient was being treated for Covid-19 at UHG yesterday and one patient was being treated for the virus at Portiuncula in Ballinasloe.

There are currently no Galway cases in ICU.