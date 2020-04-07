Galway records 2% increase in blood donations in 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 7,188 people made donations in Galway in 2019, compared to 7,039 in 2018.

The number of blood donations nationally increased by nearly 1,600 last year.

These new details have been released by the Irish Blood Transfusion Service, under the Freedom of Information Act.

They show there were 133,979 blood donations last year – up 1,588 on 2018.

But they fell by 846 in Dublin, although the capital still had by far the most donations, at nearly 30,000.

The next highest were Cork, Galway and Limerick, which all saw increases last year.

Longford is down the bottom of the list – at just 615, down 30 per cent on the previous year.