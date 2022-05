From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Galway has recorded a 15% increase in new car sales.

Latest figures from The Society of the Irish Motor Industry show 2,597 new cars were registered in Galway in the period between January and April this year.

This compares to 2,248 in the same period last year.

Nationally, new car registrations for April were up over 10% when compared to 2021.

Brian Cooke, Director General S-I-M-I says overall registrations still remain 20.9% behind that of pre-COVID levels.