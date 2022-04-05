Galway records 13% increase in new car registrations

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway recorded a 13% increase in new car sales in the first quarter of this year.

2,272 new car registrations were recorded in the period, compared to 2,007 at the same time last year.

Nationally, new car registrations for March were up over 40% when compared to March 2021.

Used car imports for March have seen a decrease of 35%.

However, electric vehicle and plug-in hybrids continue to increase their market share, with a combined market share now of 44.63%.

Brian Cooke, Director General SIMI says while new car sales are up 41% on March last year, they still remain 22% behind that of pre-COVID levels…