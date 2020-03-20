Galway records 13 cases of coronavirus to date

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has recorded 13 cases of coronavirus to date.

There are now 557 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland – while 3 people have died.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has published an analysis of the 350 cases notified as of midnight on Tuesday.

Of those, 55% are male and 43% are female, with 26 clusters.

31% of cases have been hospitalised, while the median age of confirmed cases is 43 years

To date, 43% of identified cases are travel related, 35% are associated with community transmission, and 21% are as a result of local transmission.

84 cases are associated with healthcare workers, 28 of whom are linked with foreign travel.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 172, followed by Cork with 62 and Limerick with 14.