Galway records 121 COVID-19 related deaths since start of pandemic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has recorded 121 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Figures released by the CSO to the Irish Independent show Galway has recorded the second highest number of COVID-19 related deaths in the West, behind Mayo at 180.

The figures were reported between March of 2020 and April 27th this year.

According to the report, 10,314 cases of the virus have been recorded in Galway city and county over the period.

That’s almost 4,000 more than neighbouring Mayo, however, Mayo has recorded an additional 59 COVID-19 related deaths.

The figures place Mayo at the top of the table nationwide in terms of incidence rates of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths per 100,000 in population at 138, followed by Louth at 137.8 and Cavan at 132.7.

Galway has recorded the fourth lowest COVID-19 death rate across the country at 46.8.

Two more Western counties have recorded lower rates than Galway – Leitrim at 43.7 and Sligo at 35.

Roscommon’s incidence rate of COVID-19 related deaths is considerably higher at 79.