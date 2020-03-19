Galway records 12 cases of coronavirus to date

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has recorded 12 cases of coronavirus to date.

There are now 366 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has published an analysis of the 271 cases notified as of midnight on Monday.

Of the 271 cases notified 40% are male and 59% female, with 23 clusters.

To date 42% of cases are travel related, 22% associated with community transmission, 17% are as a result of local transmission and 20% remain under investigation.

Two thirds of cases are younger than 55 years, with almost one in four cases aged 35 to 44 years.

One in five cases are healthcare workers with 37% of these cases associated with travel.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 129, followed by Cork with 48 and Limerick with 14.

For the first time since the outbreak began, China reported no new domestic coronavirus cases yesterday.

There were 34 new cases in the country – but they were all from people who came in from other countries.

These are described as imported cases.