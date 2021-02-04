Galway Rape Crisis Centre secures approval for new building

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Rape Crisis Centre has secured planning approval for its new building at Claddagh Quay.

The project will see the demolition of the existing substandard building and the construction of a new three-storey base.

City planners have attached 21 conditions.

One states the first and second floor windows are to be made up of obscure glazing.

GRCC is dedicated to providing a professional and confidential counselling and support service for those in the community affected by sexual abuse and sexual violence.