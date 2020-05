Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Rape Crisis Centre has lodged a plan for a new 3-storey building at Claddagh Quay.

The application also seeks to demolish the existing substandard building which accommodates the support service.

GRCC is dedicated to providing a professional and confidential counselling and support service for those in the community affected by sexual abuse and sexual violence.

City planners are due to make a decision on the new building plan in mid July.