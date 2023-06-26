Galway ranked the cleanest city alongside Waterford in IBAL survey

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City and Waterford are the cleanest cities in Ireland according to the Irish Business Against Litter Survey.

The IBAL survey revealed Ballybane was the poorest area of Galway city but had improved from ‘littered’ to ‘moderately littered’ since the last survey

Other areas which need improvement are Merlin Park Hospital, Lough Atalia Avenue, Eyre Square and the residential area of Gaelcarraig Park

While it recommended University Hospital Galway addresses the cigarette butt issue around its grounds.

IBAL spokesperson Conor Horgan has more on the national picture: