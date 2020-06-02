Galway ranked second best city for start-ups nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report has ranked Galway as the second best city for start-ups nationwide.

The Ecosystem rankings, by the Swiss-Israeli company StartupBlink, has also rated Galway in 313th place for start-ups globally.

According to the report, Dublin is the best city in Ireland for start-ups, followed by Galway and then Cork.

Each of these cities has dropped a considerable number of places from last year with Dublin dropping 10 places to 54th, Galway dropping 86 places to 313th and Cork dropping 233 places to 432nd spot internationally.

Waterford is the only Irish city to enjoy a boost in the rankings rising by 21 places to 754th spot…