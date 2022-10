Galway Bay fm newsroom- Galway has been ranked 7th in the top ten Small Cities to Visit of the Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards.

The City of the Tribes is the only Irish city to make the list.

Galway is placed above the likes of Oxford and Bath in the UK, Bruges in Belgium and Malaga in Spain, while San Miguel de Allende in Mexico took the top spot.

The website has praised Galway’s thriving arts and music communities, as well as its vibrant food scene.