Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has been ranked the 39th worst city in the world for traffic congestion.

Traffic-analysing company, INRIX, found that commuters in Galway city spent 94 hours on average stuck in traffic last year.

Dublin was ranked at number 12 on the Global Traffic Scorecard, with commuters losing 114 hours in traffic there in 2022.

The world’s worst city for traffic last year was London, followed by Chicago and Paris.