Galway rainfall three times higher last month than May 2020

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Recorded rainfall in Galway was almost three times higher last month than during May 2020.

According to data from Met Éireann, 202 mm of rain fell between the weather stations at Mace Head in Connemara and Athenry last month, compared to just 72 mm a year previously.

While recorded rainfall in Galway was almost three times higher last month than during May 2020, it was also at its highest level in the last three years.

Average temperatures for May at the Athenry station dropped from 12 °C in 2020 to 9.5 °C in 2021.

Mace Head also recorded a significant drop in average temperatures over the same period, from 12.5 °C to 9.9 °C.

According to Met Éireann, May was a cool and wet month everywhere with persistent and slow moving troughs of low pressure over Ireland for much of the month.

Nationwide rainfall totals were up across the board, with the highest monthly total of 151.8 mm recorded at Roche’s Point, Co Cork.

Meanwhile, the highest temperature, of 23.1°C was recorded at Newport in Mayo on Sunday the 30 May.