Galway rail service included in Garda campaign on safe travelling on public transport

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway routes are included in a ‘high visibility campaign’ being carried out today by Gardaí on rail services.

The patrols, aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour on Rail, Dart and Luas routes, will take place from 3pm until 11 o’clock tonight.

In Galway, the services incorporated include the Dublin to Galway service and the Galway to Limerick route.

Local Gardaí will also deliver crime prevention advice at stations in Galway, Dublin, Cork, Waterford, Wexford, Limerick, Westport, Tralee, Dundalk and Sligo.

The aim of the campaign is to improve public safety on public transport, and provide crime prevention advice.