Galway rail campaigners call for publication of All-Island Rail Review report

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rail campaigners in Galway have joined a national call for the publication of the All-Island Rail Review report.

The ‘All-Island Strategic Rail Review’ was announced almost two years ago by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and Northern Ireland’s Infrastructure Minister.

Work on the review has been completed, but its publication cannot be approved due to the absence of a functioning Stormont government

Peter Feeney of campaign group West on Track explains what they hope is included in the report: