Galway Races kicks off today with large crowds expected

Thousands of people are expected to flock to the city this week as the Galway Races kick off.

Opening day racegoers can enjoy a musical performance in front of the Grandstand, with the first race of seven races off at 4.50PM.

Gates open at 2:30 this afternoon, and shuttle buses will run to and from Eyre Square, with the first heading to the racecourse at 2pm.

Last year, a crowd of almost 17,000 people passed through the gates at Ballybrit on day one, with similar numbers expected today.

This week will see the historic Galway Plate Day on Wednesday, Ladies Day on Thursday and the Mad Hatters Competition on Sunday.