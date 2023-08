Galway Bay fm newsroom – Day one of the Galway Races 2023 saw an increased attendance compared to last year.

16,718 people headed to Ballybrit yesterday on the opening day of the summer festival.

It’s an increase of over 1,500 compared to last year’s opening day crowd.

The action continues today with doors opening at 2:30PM – and the first of seven races is off at 5:10PM.