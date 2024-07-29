Galway Races Chief says there’s a great energy around the Summer Festival this year

The Galway Races Chief Executive says there’s a great energy around the Summer Festival this year.

It’s Day One at Ballybrit, with gates opening at 2:30PM and the first of seven races off at 4:50PM, while music performances will also entertain racegoers today.

This week will once again see the historic Galway Plate Day on Wednesday, Ladies Day on Thursday and the Mad Hatters Competition on Sunday.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Chief Executive of Galway Races Michael Maloney, says ticket sales are booming