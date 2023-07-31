Galway Races Chief expecting bumper week despite heavy rain

Galway Bay fm newsroom- A bumper week is expected for the 154th Galway Races despite heavy rain forecast on Day One.

The seven-day racing festival at Ballybrit gets underway today with the first of seven races off at 5.10pm.

Big crowds are expected to be dressed to impress on Thursday – with the overall Ladies Day winner taking home €10,000

Over 15,000 people attended last year’s opening day, which was slightly down on pre-pandemic figures.

However, Chief Executive of Galway Races Michael Maloney isn’t too worried about the wet weather: