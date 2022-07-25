Galway Races back to full spectator capacity for the first time since 2019 as the summer festival kicks off today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Races are back to full capacity for the first time since 2019, as the summer festival kicks off today.

Today is ‘The Opening Day’ with a live musical performance, while the first race of seven goes to post at 10 past five.

Gates open today at 2.30pm and tickets can be purchased in advance or at the gates.

The carpark will be available from 2pm, with shuttle buses running from Eyre Square.

Thursday marks Ladies Day, with 13,000 euro up for grabs for the best-dressed.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Chief Executive of Galway Races Michael Moloney, said there will be a few changes at the race course:

Galway Bay fm news have been out and about in Galway, asking people what they are most looking forward to about the Races